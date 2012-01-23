© 2021
Chicago Judge Illustrates His Rulings With Photos

Published January 23, 2012 at 6:50 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Court opinions are usually not that exciting. But a judge in Chicago is trying to liven up his rulings with illustrations. In one, he used an iconic photo of Bob Marley. The case was about a prisoner's right to keep his dreadlocks on religious grounds. In another ruling, one lawyer was not so entertained when the judge reprimanded him using a picture of an ostrich with its head in the sand. The judge issued an un-illustrated apology. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.