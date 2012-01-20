VIDEO: Obama Sings In Harlem; Channels A Little Al Green Listen • 0:00

Perhaps if things don't work out the way he hopes on Nov. 6, President Obama can be a backup singer someday.

Last night at a campaign fundraiser in Harlem's Apollo Theater, he briefly broke into song with a bit of Al Green's Let's Stay Together. The Associated Press has the video here.

Presidents from both major parties have displayed their musical talents in the past, of course.

Republican Richard Nixon apparently played the accordian occasionally and not only tickled the ivories but also composed a piano concerto. Democrat Bill Clinton plays the saxophone, and famously broke it out during the 1992 presidential campaign on The Arsenio Hall Show.

Democrat Harry Truman loved the piano "and he often said that if he had been a good pianist he never would have become president," according to the Harry S. Truman Library & Museum. A picture of actress Lauren Bacall sitting atop a piano as Truman played created something of a stir.

Going way back, Thomas Jefferson was a violinist.

As for President Obama, what do you think?

