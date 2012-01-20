© 2021
Top Stories: Heated GOP Debate, Megaupload Creators Appear In Court

By Mark Memmott
Published January 20, 2012 at 9:00 AM EST

Good morning.

Our early posts:

-- Four Headlines From Thursday's GOP Debate.

-- Report: Killings Of U.S., Allied Troops By Afghan Soldiers Is On The Rise.

-- VIDEO: Obama Sings In Harlem; Channels A Little Al Green.

Other stories making headlines:

-- "Costa Concordia Shipwreck Shifts, Halting Rescue Work." (Los Angeles Times)

-- "Megaupload's Owner Appears Before New Zealand Court." (PCWorld)

Related: Four Megaupload defendants denied bail. (The New Zealand Herald)

-- "More Than 20 Homes Destroyed By Reno Wildfire." (The Associated Press)

-- Around Puget Sound, "Thousands Without Power — And It Could Be A While." (The Seattle Times)

-- Virginia Gov. McDonnell Endorses Romney. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
