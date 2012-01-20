Law Enforcement 'Tests' Accuracy Of Breathalyzer

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. It's not your average police investigation. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement faced accusations that a breathalyzer machine was giving some inaccurate readings. And so the department commissioned a study. Fifteen employees consumed more than $300 worth of whiskey, mixers and Doritos. Then they used the breathalyzer. Judges are considering whether this study was legitimate. There's no word on whether the employees can be reimbursed for their hangover medication. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.