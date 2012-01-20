Judge Recruits Pedestrians For Jury Duty

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

(POST-BROADCAST CLARIFICATION: This story takes place in London, Ontario.] Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Londoners hoping to avoid jury duty ought not to walk too close to the courthouse. A frustrated judge there recently exercised a little-known power: sending police into the street to rustle up jurors.

The London Free Press reports lawyers in the case had questioned 130 potential jurors and were still short of 12. So 20 unsuspecting pedestrians were hauled into court. One was selected, and the case was resolved that day.