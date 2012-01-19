Top Stories: Iowa Recount; Kodak's Bankruptcy; Gingrich's Rising Numbers

Good morning.

Our early headlines:

-- Report: Iowa Recount Puts Santorum Ahead By 34 Votes, Result 'Unresolved'.

-- Kodak Calls Bankruptcy Filing 'Necessary Step'.

-- Search Resumes At Stricken Italian Cruise Ship.

Other stories in the news:

-- Rejected Keystone Pipeline "Becomes Hot-Button Election Issue." (Morning Edition)

-- Politico Poll Shows Gingrich "In Striking Distance" In South Carolina. (Politico)

-- Gingrich Campaign Criticizes ABC News For Reportedly Planning To Air Interview With His Ex-Wife Tonight. (The Caucus)

-- "Phone Hacking: Jude Law, Lord Prescott And Ashley Cole Get Payouts" From News International. (BBC News)

-- "Insurgents Kill Dozens In Southern Afghanistan." (The New York Times)

-- "Storm's Messy Exit: Ice, Slush, Flooding." (The Seattle Times)

