Top Stories: Ship Search Suspended; Famine Fears Grow In Sudan
Good morning.
Our early headlines:
-- In Italy, Search Of Stricken Cruise Ship Suspended.
-- If You Really Need Wikipedia Today, You Can Get To It.
-- Seattle, Western Washington Hunker Down As Snow Arrives.
Other top stories:
-- "U.S. Sudan Envoy Says 500,000 People In Near Famine Conditions." (Bloomberg News)
-- "Israel Says Decision On Attack On Iran Is Not Close." (CNN)
-- "Poll: Mitt Romney Atop Fluid GOP Race With 28 Percent." (CBS News)
-- "Electorate Is Sharply Split Over Obama, Poll Finds." (The Washington Post)
-- " 'Occupy' Protesters Suspected Of Throwing Smoke Bomb Over White House Fence." (Fox News)
-- "Tanker's Fuel Transfer To Nome Going Smoothly So Far." (Anchorage Daily News)
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.