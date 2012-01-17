PHOTOS: Images From The Disaster
1 of 13 — The search for survivors of the Costa Concordia disaster continues Thursday in Giglio Porto, Italy. At least 11 people were killed after the vessel ran aground last week. More than 20 people are still missing.
2 of 13 — This satellite image taken Tuesday shows the hulk of the luxury ship.
3 of 13 — Workers prepare to recover fuel from the damaged ship on Wednesday. The ship was carrying about a half-million gallons of fuel. So far, there is no sign that it has leaked.
4 of 13 — Coast Guard Capt. Gregorio De Falco (center) arrives Tuesday at the Grosseto court in Italy for a hearing. In a dramatic phone conversation, De Falco was heard ordering Francesco Schettino, the captain of the stricken cruise liner, to get back onboard and oversee the evacuation.
5 of 13 — Capt. Francesco Schettino (right) is taken into custody by police in Porto Santo Stefano, Italy, on Jan. 14. Schettino was released Tuesday and is under house arrest in southern Italy. He is being investigated on possible manslaughter charges and abandoning his ship.
6 of 13 — This photo, released by the Italian border police, shows the Costa Concordia last week, after it ran aground.
7 of 13 — Survivors were transported by ferry to Porto Santo Stefano, Italy. At least two of the missing passengers are American.
8 of 13 — Passengers disembark at a ferry in Porto Santo Stefano, Italy, on Saturday.
9 of 13 — A scuba diver makes his way through floating pieces of furniture while searching for people inside the cruise ship.
10 of 13 — A rope, a life vest, a helmet and other recovered items are displayed on an altar during Mass in Giglio on Sunday.
11 of 13 — Rescuers exploded four holes in the hull of the ship to gain easier access to areas that had not yet been searched. Here, a scuba diver recovers a body Tuesday.
12 of 13 — The Costa Concordia lies stranded in the Giglio harbor on Sunday.
13 of 13 — The Costa Concordia sails from Limassol, Cyprus, in April 2009. The ship ran aground off the coast of Giglio Island, Italy, on Saturday, forcing the 4,200 passengers onboard to evacuate.
