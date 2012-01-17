© 2021
$45 Million Hospital Bill Startles N.Y. Man

Published January 17, 2012 at 6:52 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Health care costs are rising too fast for Alexis Rodriguez. The New York man was treated for pneumonia and received a bill for almost $45 million. Grateful as he was for the care, the unemployed doorman complained. The Daily News says the billing firm printed the invoice number instead of the price - $300. Mr. Rodriguez says the firm should've checked the bill, adding that somebody could've had a heart attack. You are listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.