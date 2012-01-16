Dr. Pepper Reaches Deal With Dublin Dr. Pepper

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

And our last word in business today is the doctor is out. Over the summer we told you about a soft drink called Dublin Dr. Pepper. It's a slightly different version of the popular Dr. Pepper soda, made with pure cane sugar instead of high fructose corn syrup. It was produced by Dr. Pepper Bottling Company in Dublin, Texas, which had been a family-owned business for more than 110 years.

Dr. Pepper-Snapple Group, the big corporation that makes the standard formula, had sued the Dublin-based company. And last week the two companies reached an agreement. Dr. Pepper-Snapple bought the rights to sell and distribute the sugar-cane version. It will still be sold in Texas, but will no longer carry the name Dublin. That means the city of Dublin is losing its biggest claim to fame. It will no longer be able to sell T-shirts and products that say Dublin Dr. Pepper. These have now become collector's items, along with the bottles that remain of the soda. One 24-bottle case of Dublin Dr. Pepper apparently reached $9,999 on eBay.

