Memorial To Fix Martin Luther King, Jr. Quote

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Americans honor Martin Luther King, Jr. today. And those visiting his new 30-foot tall memorial in Washington, D.C. will find a quote that reads: I was a drum major for justice, peace and righteousness. Well, it may be carved in granite, but it's not actually what the civil rights leader said. Fixing a quote embedded in three feet of stone presents quite a challenge, but it will be changed to more accurately honor Dr. King's memory. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.