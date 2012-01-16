Gingrich Is Often Late To Campaign Events

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich made news on Saturday, taking tough questions from voters at a black church. His other engagements in the South Carolina primary have not turned out so well. He's been so late to events he's forced other speakers to stall. At a Friday barbecue, the event moderator was left asking awkwardly: Can we check and see where the speaker is? Rick Santorum was at the same event and used the time to work the crowd. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.