'Washington Post' Touts First Extensive Post-Scandal Interview With Paterno

The Washington Post just put out the word that it had an "exclusive interview with Joe Paterno, his first extensive comments on the Penn State scandal and its fallout," and expects to post a report about what he had to say on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET.

Click here if you need to catch up on the scandal that surrounds former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky, who is charged with 50 counts involving the alleged sexual abuse of 10 young boys over more than a decade. Sandusky says he's innocent.

Paterno, 84, the legendary head football coach at the school, lost his job in November following the release of a grand jury report that raised questions about whether he had done enough after being told of one alleged incident involving Sandusky and a young boy in the team's locker room.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.