TV's Colbert Hands SuperPAC Over To Stewart

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Let's stay on politics and another superPAC making news. Comedian Stephen Colbert made a very important announcement on his Comedy Central show last night.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "THE COLBERT REPORT")

GREENE: Colbert says he'd been looking for an alternate to Mitt Romney, and apparently it dawned on him that he was the answer.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

President of the United States of South Carolina, he says, but remember, the candidate cannot control the superPAC doing the independent spending. So he handed over control of his own superPAC - he's got one - to "Daily Show" host Jon Stewart, which means Americans for a Better Tomorrow, Tomorrow no longer exists.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "THE COLBERT REPORT")

GREENE: Now, technically, technically Colbert can't win in South Carolina. He missed the filing deadline, and the Palmetto State doesn't allow write-ins for presidential candidates. If he was eligible, the comedian would have some support in his home state. No joke, a recent survey by Public Policy Polling had Stephen Colbert with 5 percent support. That is one percentage point ahead of candidate Jon Huntsman. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.