Top Stories: Video Of Marines; Major Snowstorm; 'Secret Channel' To Iran

Good morning.

Our early headlines:

-- Marines Worried About Desecration Video's Impact On Afghan Operations.

-- Reports: Obama To Seek Power To Merge Agencies, Streamline Government.

-- U.S. Has Opened 'Secret Channel' To Warn Iran, Report Says.

-- VIDEO: Eggs Fly As Apple Cancels Store Sales Of iPhone 4S In Beijing.

-- Stephen Colbert's Big News: He May Run For President Of South Carolina.

Other stories making headlines:

-- Trade Deficit Widened To $47.8 Billion In November, First Increase In Five Months. (The Associated Press)

-- Snowstorm Snarls Commutes In Cities From Midwest To New England. (Weather.com)

-- Mitt Romney "Could Be Helped By Fractured Right" In South Carolina. (Politico)

-- "Evangelical Leaders Struggle To Crown A Candidate." (Morning Edition)

-- "Myanmar Frees More Political Prisoners." (Reuters)

-- TV Ratings For Broncos-Patriots Playoff Game Saturday "Could Go Through The Roof." (Morning Edition)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.