Murdoch Tweets About Myspace Failure

And today's last word in business is an announcement made in the middle of the night. It came from Rupert Murdoch, the head of News Corps.

The owner of many newspapers and Fox News recently started sending out messages on Twitter, and overnight he commented on one of News Corps' failures: its expensive purchase of MySpace, a social networking site that swiftly passed out of fashion.

INSKEEP: Early this morning on Twitter, Murdoch confessed, quote, "many questions and jokes about MySpace. Simple answer: We screwed up in every way possible, learned lots of valuable, expensive lessons."

GREENE: Now we don't know what time zone Murdoch was in when he made that confession, but the tweet came across at 2:05 AM Eastern Time.

INSKEEP: And Murdoch's message prompted a variety of responses, some critical and others sympathetic. Maria-Helena Miranda tweeted back: Sir, don't feel bad. It's all about life's learning journey.

