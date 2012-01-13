Sen. Rand Paul Says He's Returning $500K In Unused Operating Costs

Making a point about government spending, Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky presented taxpayers from his state with a symbolic $500,000 "oversized check." Paul, who is the son of presidential candidate Ron Paul, said his office had saved more than 16 percent of its allotted operating budget last year, so he was giving it back to the Treasury.

"I hope this sets an example for the rest of government, at all levels," Paul said in a statement. "We can carry out our duties in a fiscally responsible way. Government can be both smart and efficient. We are proving that and trying to convince the rest of Washington."

Paul pointed out that he managed to save that money while "having the most active office for a freshman."

The West Kentucky Star reported the $500,000 went toward paying down the nation's debt, "though it was erased by interest in about 15 seconds."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.