Crocodile Rocks Family's Slumber

Published January 12, 2012 at 7:15 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. You may have heard all the urban legends about alligators in New York City supposedly coming in through the plumbing. A family in Australia discovered a crocodile that apparently just strolled into the house. The family in a suburb outside Darwin woke to the sound of their barking dog. The dog was complaining about the five-and-a-half-foot croc that wandered into the living room, maybe stalking the dog. Wildlife officials have now relocated it to a crocodile farm. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.