Chris Isaak On World Cafe

More than 20 years after his hit single, "Wicked Game," appeared in David Lynch's film Wild at Heart, Chris Isaak continues to produce the sort of timelessly yearning music that made him a star. Over the course of his 30-year career, Isaak has composed and crooned his way into the national spotlight with 15 albums and countless TV appearances.

Isaak's latest album, Beyond the Sun, is aptly named: On it, he covers a variety of artists who recorded at the famous Sun Studio in Memphis, including Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Roy Orbison and Jerry Lee Lewis, with a few of Isaak's originals rounding out the track list. Hear Isaak perform live and tell the story of his new album on today's World Cafe.

