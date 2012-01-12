Better Make Your Excuse For Being Late A Good One

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. If you're late for work right now, you better figure out what to tell your boss. And make it good. The job search site Careerbuilder.com just released its most outrageous excuses for coming in late survey. Employers across the country submitted gems like, I thought I won the lottery; or my roommate cut my phone charger cord, so my alarm didn't go off. Here's an idea. Say there was this compelling story on the radio that you just couldn't turn off. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.