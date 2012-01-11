Twinkie-Maker Files For Bankruptcy Protection

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

And today's last word in business is Twinkies in trouble.

INSKEEP: The maker of those yellow cakes with the white filling that somehow gets inside has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, we're sorry to say. Hostess Brands also makes Wonder Bread and Ding Dongs - among other products - but sales have declined. And despite a previous bankruptcy process only a few years ago, Hostess was unable to agree with unions on reducing pension and other labor costs.

So they can get the filling inside, somehow. They're just still trying to figure how to stuff back in the profits.

