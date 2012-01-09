VIDEO: Bungee Cord Snaps; Woman Survives 365-Foot Plunge

Don't press play if you're don't like heights and scary thrills. But rest assured, 22-year-old Australian Erin Langworthy survived to tell the tale after her bungee cord broke on New Year's Eve during a jump from a bridge over the Zambezi River on the border of Zambia and Zimbabwe.

She hit the water 365-feet below. Fortunately, it appears, the cord slowed her descent before it snapped. Still, Langworthy broke her collarbone — and she tells Australia's 9 News that at one point she "had to swim down and yank the bungee cord out of whatever it was caught on to make it to the surface." She also suffered extensive bruising.

Langworthy "managed to swim to the Zimbabwe side of the river after seeing it was closest," 9 News says, even though her feet were still tied to the cord.

The Associated Press video report is posted here.

Update at 12:05 p.m. ET: Oh yeah, we should have said earlier that there were also crocodiles in the river — though we imagine (and hope) the sound of Langworthy hitting the water may have scared them.

