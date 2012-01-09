LISTEN: Jay-Z Confirms Birth Of Daughter In Song

We're taking a break from the serious news for a bit of baby news: Hip-hop has a new princess. Blue Ivy Carter, the daughter of Jay-Z and Beyoncé Knowles, who are arguably the genre's king and queen.

Now, that was one of the worst kept secrets, since friends and family were tweeting about the birth over the weekend. But, as the AP reports, the couple's reps "repeatedly declined requests for comment."

But, today, Jay-Z released Glory, a song in which not only does he confirm the birth, but you can hear the baby girl's first cries. Jay-Z also lays down some pretty heavy stuff, letting us know the baby was conceived in Paris and that Knowles had previously had a miscarriage.

"The most amazing feeling I feel, words can't describe what I'm feeling for real / Baby, I paint the sky blue, my greatest creation was you. You. Glory," Jay-Z raps.

If you remember, Beyoncé made a huge splash at the MTV Video Music Awards last year, when she revealed she was pregnant.

But that's enough from us, because our friends over at The Record know more about these things than we do. We'll leave you with the song:

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.