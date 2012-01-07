The people of Tucson, Ariz., are commemorating the one-year anniversary of the shooting that claimed six lives and left 13 people wounded, including Rep. Gabrielle Giffords (D-Ariz.). As NPR's Ted Robbins reports, community-wide events are scheduled all weekend:

Saturday is filled with upbeat activities – hikes, bike rides, art projects. The events are part of something called "Beyond Tucson," to focus on healthy minds and bodies through physical activities.

Sunday, the actual anniversary, will be more solemn. At 10:11 am, the time of the shooting, people across Tucson will ring bells in memory of the shooting victims. Following that will be an interfaith service, speeches honoring those who were lost, and a candelight vigil at the University of Arizona.

Giffords is expected to attend the vigil, along with her husband, retired astronaut Mark Kelly.

On Weekend Edition Saturday, Robbins spoke with many in Tucson who are trying to commemorate the anniversary without returning to the fear and horror of the day.

A Year After The Shooting, Tucson Looks Forward Listen • 0:00

We'll have more from the memorials tomorrow. And there's extensive coverage, as you'd expect, from Tucson's Daily Star and the Phoenix-based Arizona Republic. Meanwhile, here's a look back at some of the events that followed.

