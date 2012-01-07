The people of Tucson, Ariz., are commemorating the one-year anniversary of the shooting that claimed six lives and left 13 people wounded, including Rep. Gabrielle Giffords (D-Ariz.). As NPR's Ted Robbins reports, community-wide events are scheduled all weekend:
Saturday is filled with upbeat activities – hikes, bike rides, art projects. The events are part of something called "Beyond Tucson," to focus on healthy minds and bodies through physical activities.
Sunday, the actual anniversary, will be more solemn. At 10:11 am, the time of the shooting, people across Tucson will ring bells in memory of the shooting victims. Following that will be an interfaith service, speeches honoring those who were lost, and a candelight vigil at the University of Arizona.
Giffords is expected to attend the vigil, along with her husband, retired astronaut Mark Kelly.
On Weekend Edition Saturday, Robbins spoke with many in Tucson who are trying to commemorate the anniversary without returning to the fear and horror of the day.
A Year After The Shooting, Tucson Looks Forward
We'll have more from the memorials tomorrow. And there's extensive coverage, as you'd expect, from Tucson's Daily Star and the Phoenix-based Arizona Republic. Meanwhile, here's a look back at some of the events that followed.
— Giffords was shot in the head during an event to meet constituents in Tucson, Ariz., on Jan. 8, 2011. Six people were killed and 13 wounded in the attack.
— People pay their respects at a makeshift memorial outside Giffords' Tucson office a day after the shooting.
— Members of Congress and their staff gather on the steps of the House of Representatives on Jan. 10 for a national moment of silence to honor the shooting victims.
— Kelly holds Giffords' hand in her hospital room at University Medical Center in Tucson on Jan. 11.
— President Obama hugs Kelly during a memorial service, "Together We Thrive: Tucson and America," at the McKale Memorial Center in Tucson on Jan. 12.
— Kelly was mission commander for the final flight of the space shuttle Endeavour. The shuttle launched May 16 on a 16-day mission.
— Patricia Maisch (right), who helped disarm Loughner, embraces Georgia Lerner, whose mother died in the shooting. Maisch testified on Capitol Hill in support of a bill to strengthen background checks for people who buy firearms.
— Kelly hugs his wife after receiving the Legion of Merit from Vice President Joe Biden during a retirement ceremony on Oct. 6.
