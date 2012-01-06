Stolen Car Lands Perfectly On Calif. House Roof

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. It's hard to believe a driver could deliberately do what a man in Fresno, California did by mistake. Police say the man stole a car. Soon after, a woman in a nearby house felt what seemed like an earthquake. She had to go outside to see the truth. The car thief drove too fast, lost control on a curve, shot up a slope, launched over landscaping rocks and landed the car on the sloping roof of the house, just as perfectly as if he had parked there. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.