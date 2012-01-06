Report: Tiny Miscalculation Might Have Slightly Skewed Iowa Caucuses Count

"Could Typo Rewrite Caucus History?"

That's the headline at the website of Des Moines' KCCI-TV, which reports that one Republican from Iowa's Appanoose County thinks a miscount at a caucus attended by 53 people there might have mistakenly contributed to Mitt Romney's reported eight-vote victory over Rick Santorum.

Edward True tells the station he's sure about his notes from the Appanoose caucus. He had Romney getting two votes. The caucus reported, however, 22 votes for the former Massachusetts governor.

The state's Republican Party is aware of True's claim, but doesn't think the official results will be changed. Still, it reminds reporters that it will be another 10 days or so before the caucus results are really official. NPR's Don Gonyea forwarded us this statement from Iowa GOP Chairman Matt Strawn:

"Iowa GOP rules provide for a two-week certification process for each of the 1,774 precincts. The Iowa GOP will announce the final, certified results of the 2012 Iowa Causes following this process. Out of respect to the candidates involved, party officials we will not respond to every rumor, innuendo or allegation during the two week process. That said, Iowa GOP officials have been in contact with Appanoose County Republican officials tonight and do not have any reason to believe the final, certified results of Appanoose County will change the outcome of Tuesday's vote."

For his part, Santorum says the bottomline is that he and Romney were basically tied. And, of course, recounts in other precincts might tip things Romney's way.

We'll watch for Iowa GOP's announcement.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.