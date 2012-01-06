© 2021
Coming Up: December Jobs And Unemployment Report

By Mark Memmott
Published January 6, 2012 at 7:55 AM EST

The most-anticipated story of the morning seems to be the December jobs and unemployment report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which is due for release at 8:30 a.m. ET.

We'll post on the news as soon as possible after it's available.

Last month, BLS said the unemployment rate had declined to 8.6 percent in November from 9 percent the month before. And it said private employers had added 140,000 jobs to their payrolls.

Bloomberg News says economists expect job growth was similar or a bit better in December, but that the unemployment rate might have edged up as more people reentered the labor force and started to look for work — but hadn't found any yet.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
