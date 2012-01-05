VIDEO: 90-Yard GOALLL! For American Keeper Tim Howard

If you haven't seen it yet, take a few seconds to watch something that's now happened just four times in English Premier League history.

Everton goalie Tim Howard scored from about 90 yards away last night when his clearing kick bounced over the head of opposing goalie Adam Bogdan.

Fortunately for Bogdan, his Bolton Wanderers team went on to defeat The Toffees 2-1.

Howard, an American, expressed some sympathy for his competitor.

"I really feel for Adam Bogadan but those things happen and you have to move on from it," said Howard, according to the BBC. "I'm disappointed from a goalkeeper's standpoint and you never want to see that happen. ... It's ugly, not very nice and can be embarrassing."

