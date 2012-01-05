© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Top Stories: Pentagon Review, Baghdad Bombings, Kodak's Woes

By Mark Memmott
Published January 5, 2012 at 8:00 AM EST

Good morning.

Our early headlines:

-- Pentagon Says Two-War Strategy Not Likely To Be Scrapped.

-- Baghdad Rocked Again By Deadly Bomb Blasts.

Other stories making headlines:

-- "Kodak Teeters On The Brink." (The Wall Street Journal)

-- "GOP elites: Hard To Stop Mitt Romney Now." (Politico)

-- "Activists Accuse Syria Of Misleading Monitors." (Al-Jazeera)

-- "Iran Intensifies Efforts To Influence Policy In Afghanistan." (The Washington Post)

-- One Police Officer Dies, Five Others Wounded In Utah Shootout. (The Associated Press)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
See stories by Mark Memmott