Top Stories: Pentagon Review, Baghdad Bombings, Kodak's Woes
Good morning.
Our early headlines:
-- Pentagon Says Two-War Strategy Not Likely To Be Scrapped.
-- Baghdad Rocked Again By Deadly Bomb Blasts.
Other stories making headlines:
-- "Kodak Teeters On The Brink." (The Wall Street Journal)
-- "GOP elites: Hard To Stop Mitt Romney Now." (Politico)
-- "Activists Accuse Syria Of Misleading Monitors." (Al-Jazeera)
-- "Iran Intensifies Efforts To Influence Policy In Afghanistan." (The Washington Post)
-- One Police Officer Dies, Five Others Wounded In Utah Shootout. (The Associated Press)
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.