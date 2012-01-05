Hallmark Channel Cancels 'Martha Stewart Show'

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Next, let's reach for some comfort food - like the banana bread that Martha Stewart made on her TV show with the help of Hugh Jackman.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "THE MARTHA STEWART SHOW")

INSKEEP: Martha Stewart may need some comforting because the Hallmark Channel is canceling "The Martha Stewart Show." This does not qualify as the lowest moment in Stewart's career. But the industry she's built up around herself is going through some tough times. The New York Post reports that Home Depot plans to end its current deal to sell Martha Stewart-branded paint due to poor sales. [POST-BROADCAST CORRECTION: According to Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, the line of paint will continue to be offered. The company also said Stewart and the Hallmark Channel are quote, exploring a new format for her cable program.]

So she is our last word in business today - though it's hard to believe we've heard the last of Martha Stewart. That's the business news on MORNING EDITION, from NPR News. I'm Steve Inskeep.

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

And I'm Linda Wertheimer. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.