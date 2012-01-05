Man's iPad Passport Claim Is 'Categorically False,' Customs Office Says

You may have heard about that Canadian man who says he got into the U.S. by showing a Customs and Border Protection officer an image of his passport on an iPad.

Well, U.S. Customs and Border Protection has this to say about that:

"The assertion that a traveler was admitted into the U.S. using solely a scanned image of his passport on an iPad is categorically false. In this case, the individual had both a driver's license and birth certificate, which the CBP officer used to determine identity and citizenship in order to admit the traveler into the country.

"Since June 1, 2009, U.S. and Canadian citizens entering the U.S. by land or sea from within the Western Hemisphere are required to present a valid, WHTI-compliant document, which includes a passport, U.S. Passport card, Trusted Traveler card (NEXUS, SENTRI, FAST/EXPRES, or Global Entry), or enhanced driver's license/enhanced identification card. Scanned or digital images of WHTI-compliant documents are not accepted forms of identification. If a traveler does not present WHTI-compliant documents, CBP officers must determine identity and citizenship using a variety of other means, or deny entry."

To which the guy in question, freelance photographer Martin Reisch, has tweeted:

"i didn't have (nor do i even know where it is) my birth certificiate while crossing the border. iPad + Drivers license."

