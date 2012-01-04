© 2021
The Republican Race, Beyond Iowa

By Eyder Peralta
Published January 4, 2012 at 8:26 AM EST
Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney hugs his wife, Ann, in Des Moines, Iowa.
We've been helping our friends at It's All Politics on the big story of the morning, which, as you've no doubt heard, is that after a nail-biter of a night, Mitt Romney took the Iowa primary by eight votes. Rick Santorum pulled a surprising turn around to end up second.

Here's some of the territory we've covered on IAP:

Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
