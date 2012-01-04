Dannon Yogurt Ad To Make Super Bowl Debut

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

Our last word in business today is yogurt. Actually, yogurt and beer. Maybe not a combination you want to consider first thing in the morning - or maybe ever - but those two products will be together in this year's Super Bowl.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

That's because Dannon Yogurt is making its advertising debut at the big game this year. Apparently, it's the first time a commercial for yogurt will be featured during the big game. It may also be the healthiest food ever marketed at the Super Bowl. You can dip your Doritos in the yogurt.

Dannon will air its spots alongside the ever-present ads for Bud Light beer, as well as Doritos and Pepsi Cola - a couple of other Super Bowl regulars..

WERTHEIMER: Companies are paying a record $3.5 million for 30-second spots this year. That's half a million more than last year. And NBC, which airs the big game, is all sold out of ad time.

And that's the business news on MORNING EDITION from NPR News. I'm Linda Wertheimer.

INSKEEP: And I'm Steve Inskeep. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.