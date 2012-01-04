Teen Sleeps Through Stop On Southwest Airlines

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. 15-year-old Erik McBee faced a test of his survival skills. He was traveling on Southwest Airlines and fell asleep. He slept through the landing at his destination, Tulsa. KPHO TV says he woke up in St. Louis with no contacts, no money and no phone. Airport security didn't help, so he wandered the city. He called 911, but they said they weren't a taxi service. Almost 24 hours later, a resident finally helped him phone home. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.