Poll: Iowa Gives Santorum Small Boost In N.H.

By Eyder Peralta
Published January 4, 2012 at 7:46 AM EST

Rick Santorum's impressive turnaround in Iowa has given him a slight boost in New Hampshire, according to a "flash" poll conducted last night.

The CNN/ORC International poll talked to 554 likely Republican primary voters in New Hampshire first in December, and then last night. It found that Mitt Romney's sizable lead remained the same: 47 percent of those polled said they'd vote for him, followed by Ron Paul at 17 percent.

Santorum, however, saw his 5 percent go up to 10 percent. The former Pennsylvania senator saw similar bumps when pollsters asked about electability (Santorum went from 2 percent to 5 percent) and which candidate they agreed with most on issues that matter (Santorum went from 7 percent to 12 percent)

The poll underlines the challenges Santorum faces, which NPR's Liz Halloran wrote about earlier. Santorum polled fourth in all four questions asked, while Romney lost a couple of percentage points, but maintained a commanding advantage.

