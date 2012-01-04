© 2021
McCain Endorses Romney

By Mark Memmott
Published January 4, 2012 at 1:50 PM EST

Saying he's there "to make sure we make Mitt Romney the next president of the United States of America," 2008 Republican presidential nominee Sen. John McCain just returned to New Hampshire to endorse the White House bid of his one-time rival, former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney.

McCain and Romney fought a hard battle for the GOP nomination n 2008, after which Romney endorsed the Arizona senator.

McCain, who spent considerable amounts of time in the Granite State during the 2000 and 2008 primary seasons, went to New Hampshire today to return the favor. His announcement comes the morning after Romney barely edged — by eight votes — former Pennsylvania Sen. Rick Santorum in Tuesday's Iowa caucuses.

New Hampshire's primary is set for next Tuesday. Polls show Romney with a substantial lead in the state at this point.

Of Romney, McCain said "he will lead from the front as Ronald Reagan did, not from behind as this president [Barack Obama] does."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
