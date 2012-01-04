'Iowa And Beyond': Listen To A Special NPR Podcast

NPR News has prepared a special podcast on the first presidential contest of the year — and where the race goes from here.

The podcast includes highlights from NPR's reporting from the Iowa caucuses as well as analysis of the potential impact. You'll hear from the candidates — several of whom count themselves among the winners — plus others who are reassessing their chances. Republican caucus-goers weigh in on how they made up their minds, and we hear from Democratic caucus-goers preparing for battle in the fall.

The podcast is hosted by Giles Snyder and produced by Elaine Heinzman.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.