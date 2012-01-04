Gov. Perry: 'Here We Come South Carolina!!!'

Though he said last night that he would go home to reassess his bid for the presidency — a signal that he might drop out of the race — this message just popped up on the personal Twitter page of Texas Gov. Rick Perry:

"And the next leg of the marathon is the Palmetto State...Here we come South Carolina!!!"

CNN is saying it has confirmed with sources that Perry will indeed move on to campaign in South Carolina's Jan. 21 primary. Which also means, of course, that he isn't going to mount a full effort in New Hampshire before that state's primary next Tuesday.

Perry came in fifth last evening in the Iowa GOP caucuses.

