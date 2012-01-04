© 2021
Yahoo Names New CEO: Ex-PayPal President Thompson

Published January 4, 2012 at 4:00 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

NPR's business news with Yahoo's CEO search.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

INSKEEP: Yahoo has been looking for a new CEO ever since the board fired Carol Bartz last September. Today, the Internet search and advertising company announced it's found one - Scott Thompson. He was most recently president of the online payment giant PayPal, which is now part of eBay. He's going to take over a company that's been floundering. Revenues need a boost and more importantly maybe, Thompson has to come up with a way for Yahoo to stay relevant and competitive with the online rivals like Google and Facebook out there. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.