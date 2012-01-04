Active Child On World Cafe

Under the name Active Child, Pat Grossi crafts gorgeous arrangements out of harps, synths and electronic drums, each of which complements his own ethereal voice. The elements of church music in his compositions stem from an authentic place: Grossi has been singing since his early days as a choirboy.

Active Child's 2010 Curtis Lane EP offered a glimpse into Grossi's talent as a solo artist, recorded fresh from his experience in the band Weight Room. Yet on his full-length debut, You Are All I See, Grossi expands his band to a trio, and fleshes out his style to include elements of R&B, '80s pop, electronica and classical music. The result sounds mature and sophisticated, without sacrificing a spirit of unpredictability. Here, Grossi joins host David Dye to share Active Child's new material on World Cafe.

