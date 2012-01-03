Sought After Hollywood Sword Master Dies

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Linda Wertheimer, with an appreciation for the man wielding Darth Vader's light saber. Bob Anderson was an Olympic fencer, one of Hollywood's most sought after sword masters. Anderson was a major fight choreographer for saber-rattling movies, including "The Princess Bride" and "The Lord of the Rings." He was nearly 60 when he did Darth Vader's light saber fighting. Anderson died Sunday at the age of 89. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.