Sallie Ford And The Sound Outside On World Cafe

Sallie Ford & The Sound Outside's frontwoman was working as a waitress when she met bandmates Tyler Tornfelt (upright bass), Ford Tennis (drums) and Jeff Munger (guitar). Together, the four quickly built a following in their local music scene for their quirky style and energetic retro sensibility.

Boasting a mix of rockabilly, indie rock, jazz and Americana, Ford's 2011 album Dirty Radio is a lovable and funny mixture of flavors that suggest Ford's significant influences, such as Etta James and Tom Waits. Hear Ford and her band speak with host David Dye and perform songs from their debut on today's installment of World Cafe.

