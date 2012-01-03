Oh! Pears On 'World Cafe: Next'

Oh! Pears is the brainchild of Seattle native Corey Duncan, who started the 13-piece group after a split with his former band Pattern Is Movement. With two violas, a violin, two cellos, four guitars, two drum stations, a flute, a trumpet and plenty of voices, Oh! Pears creates robust layers of instrumentation and vocals on its latest EP, Fill Your Lungs.

Having just completed a European tour with TV on the Radio this summer, Oh! Pears also draws from influences such as Grizzly Bear, The Dirty Projectors and Beirut for a varied style of orchestral rock. Hear Oh! Pears' expansive and accessible sound in this week's installment of World Cafe: Next.

