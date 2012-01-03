Iowa Caucuses: Join Us For Live Updates

As we've been saying, it's finally time for voters to cast some ballots that actually mean something for the 2012 presidential race.

Iowans gather tonight in 1,774 precincts to caucus (basically, meetings that end with voting). As you would expect, most eyes are on the Republicans because they've got quite a lively race underway for their party's presidential nomination, while Democrats already have their contender — President Obama.

The caucuses start at 7 p.m. local time (8 p.m. ET). In the hour or so leading up to them and through the rest of the evening, we'll be helping our friends over at It's All Politics by live-blogging the news as it happens.

You'll be able to see what we're doing right on the NPR.org homefront, or at It's All Politics.

Of course, there will much more coverage on NPR.org and on most NPR member stations during the Newscasts, on All Things Considered and in special coverage that starts at 9 p.m. ET (which will be webcast as well).

Or, if you're looking for ways to watch the action, the cable news networks will be all over the story and C-SPAN will be webcasting its coverage.

We hope you have time to join us later. It should be an interesting evening.

