Honda Goes To Court, Nigeria Ends Gas Subsidies

INSKEEP: OK. Today a Los Angeles woman is taking Honda to court. She's one of many Civic Hybrid owners who claim their vehicle does not get as many miles to the gallon as promised. But Heather Peters is not joining an existing class action suit - fearing she'd only get a few hundred dollars - far less than she wants. Peters is suing Honda in small claims court for up to $10,000. If other Civic owners follow her lead Honda could end up paying a lot more.

Drivers in Nigeria are furious. And angry protesters have taken to the streets in several cities, after the government took away a critical gas subsidy. Gas prices shot up to about $3.50 gallon. That's double what it was before the subsidy disappeared over the weekend.

Nigeria's government says it wants to spend billions of dollars once used on the subsidies on infrastructure projects.