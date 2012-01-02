World Cafe Looks Back: Jack White

This session of World Cafe is a celebration of all things Jack White. With many successful bands, an impressive list of production achievements and an endless string of awards, White is a force to be reckoned with. Born and raised in Detroit, he'd originally planned to join the clergy, but soon was enticed by classical music, blues, punk and '60s rock. He formed The White Stripes with Meg White in 1997, but the duo disbanded in 2011 after six studio albums. Since then, White has turned his attention to producing under his Third Man label, including a Grammy-winning record by Loretta Lynn and rockabilly legend Wanda Jackson's career-reviving The Party Ain't Over.

On today's show, host David Dye showcases the prolific musician's work by revisiting three extraordinary World Cafe sessions. The first is The White Stripes' 2003 visit around the release of Elephant. Next, hear Loretta Lynn discuss her experience with White, who produced her 2004 album Van Lear Rose. Finally, White's band The Raconteurs visited World Cafe in 2006 to share its razor-sharp guitar work and manic power-pop melodies.

This segment originally aired on October 3, 2011.

