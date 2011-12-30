World Cafe: Looking Ahead To 2012

As the last World Cafe before we ring in 2012, today's show looks back at the wonderful year of music that was 2011, and takes a peek at what's ahead.

Heather Browne has been sharing her musical taste and unique ear for discovery on her popular blog I Am Fuel You Are Friends. On today's show, we check in with her about what she loved this year, and hear some of her great finds of 2011. Later, we'll hear from World Cafe Executive Producer Bruce Warren, who also helms his own Some Velvet Blog. As Warren looks forward to musical offerings in 2012, his choice of artists to watch includes the subtle, enigmatic songstress Sharon Van Etten.

