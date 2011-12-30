The Music They Left Behind

2011 inches toward its close, and we here at NPR Music are close to wrapping up our look back at the year in music. Today, Morning Edition looks back at some of the musicians who died in 2011.

Following the deaths of Gil Scott-Heron, in May, and Amy Winehouse, in July, tributes and remembrances ricocheted around the music world for weeks, but we lost many more songwriters, instrumentalists, singers and producers who will leave behind rich legacies. A few: E Street Band saxophonist Clarence Clemons, Cape Verdean singer Cesaria Evora, cellist Bernard Greenhouse, singer Trish Keenan, jazz drummer Paul Motian, and songwriters Jerry Leiber and Nickolas Ashford. You can hear more from these musicians, share your thoughts and find links to obituaries, interviews and more by visiting our In Memoriam interactive feature.

