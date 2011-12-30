© 2021
No TGIF For Samoa This Week

Published December 30, 2011 at 7:03 AM EST

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Linda Wertheimer. Thank goodness it's Friday, unless you live in the island nation of Samoa. In which case, poof, it's Saturday. The country is skipping today, shifting its calendar to join the same time zone as trading partners Australia and New Zealand. There is one downside. Samoa loses its tourism pitch as the last place on earth to watch the sunset. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.