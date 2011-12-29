With No Day Job To Quit, Specter Turns To Standup

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Former Pennsylvania Senator Arlen Specter has a new career. The Republican who switched to the Democrats and still lost his job in 2010 performed at a comedy club. He said he's actually been in comedy 30 years. He said politics is sit-down comedy, rather than stand-up. Specter joked he's a good friend of Bill Clinton, so good he voted not to impeach Clinton, which, quote, "was a hell of a thing to do, considering the evidence." You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.